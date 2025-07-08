Disney previews its slate of TV shows for the year, including Alien: Earth, Chad Powers, Wonder Man, Percy Jackson and more

Netflix usually puts out a little trailer showcasing their content, whether it be movies or TV, to show people what to look forward to for the rest of the year. Now it’s Disney’s turn, as the House of Mouse has the gamut of Disney+, Hulu and FX networks to stream shows on. Disney+ and Hulu go hand-in-hand in a bundle deal and content from both can be found on either service. The company has just released a trailer that teases the next season of Only Murders in the Building, the King of the Hill revival, Percy Jackson and the Olympians and more.

In the press release, it lists the content shown in the trailer and reads:

Titles showcased in the new spot include:

FX’s Alien: Earth* (streaming August 12)

All’s Fair* (streaming Fall 2025)

Chad Powers* (streaming September 30)

King of the Hill* (Season 14) (streaming August 4)

Only Murders in the Building* (Season 5)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (streaming December 2025)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox* (streaming August 20)

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man (streaming December 2025)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (streaming July 11)

*Streaming on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

International brand spots also debuted today across APAC, EMEA and LatAm, featuring local originals like BULLET/BULLET, A Thousand Blows, and Quebranto in their respective markets. With groundbreaking Hulu originals and blockbuster storytelling from Disney+, all streaming in one app for bundle subscribers, Disney+ is the ultimate destination for world-class entertainment.

Here is the official plot of Chad Powers, as per Hulu: “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.”

Alien: Earth has the following synopsis: When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. During the time the story takes place, five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.



