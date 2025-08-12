The Arconia gets visited by the mob after a beloved character’s death in the Only Murders in the Building Season 5 trailer

It’s a miracle anyone ever sleeps in the Arconia, given that bodies are consistently piling up on the premises. Thankfully, the sleuthy trio, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short), are on the case. Sadly, the victim of this season’s whodunit is the Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester. Who would dare hurt this kind man? We ask ourselves the same question while watching Hulu‘s trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

Before you throw stones, Lester kicking the bucket is not a spoiler. He was found dead in a fountain in the Arconia courtyard at the end of Season 4, and after reading the incident’s police report, the trio immediately suspects foul play. As Mabel, Charles, and Oliver search for clues, they discover that Lester talked to a high-ranking mob member before his death. This revelation leads the trifecta down a rabbit hole of money, power, corruption, and dangerous suspects. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 5 trailer finds the group getting up to all manners of mischief, including deciding what to do with a severed finger and wheeling a dead body onto a crowded elevator.

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” the official synopsis reads.

Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), Loretta (Meryl Streep), Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), and Vince Fish (Richard Kind) are returning for more Arconian shenanigans. However, the latest case also finds newcomers checking into action, including Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler.

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu for Season 5 on September 9. The series premiere will be three episodes long, followed by weekly new episodes.

The enduring appeal of Only Murders in the Building is incredible. Who could have guessed the show would last five seasons and maintain its quality? That’s what happens when you have powerhouse talents behind a premise that’s as entertaining as it is clever.