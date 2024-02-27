Only Murders in the Building: Eugene Levy joins season 4 of the Hulu series

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has never had any trouble assembling an all-star cast, and that trend continues with the new season. It was announced today that Emmy-winning eyebrow enthusiast Eugene Levy has joined the cast of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

Details of Eugene Levy’s role in the fourth season are being kept under wraps, but it’s said it will be recurring. Other new additions to the cast include Molly Shannon, who will be playing a high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman, and Eva Longoria, whose character is being kept under wraps. Meryl Streep, who was featured in the last season, will also be returning. Eugene Levy and Martin Short go way back, all the way to SCTV, so it should be a treat to see them reunite on season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman. The first season followed three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building.

Here’s a SPOILER ALERT if you’re not caught up. The last season of Only Murders in the Building ended with the unexpected murder of Sazz (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) stunt double from his time starring on Brazzos. As she dies, she tries to write something with her fingers, but we’re not sure exactly what it is.