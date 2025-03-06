Pierce Brosnan insists he’s not returning as James Bond

For a while there, we were all wondering just who would be playing the next James Bond. And while a few names were tossed in and out, nothing has yet to come of it. But now that casting has almost been pushed to the side following the Amazon MGM Studios buyout of the Bond franchise, with fans more curious where the overall direction will lead. Even still, rumors have gotten so crazy about the casting that some past 007s are being forced to weigh in, including Bond #5, Pierce Brosnan.

Brosnan recently spoke with GQ (ahead of the releases of Paramount+’s upcoming series MobLand), where the topic of Bond inevitably came up, particularly as it relates to the rumors that Brosnan himself would be donning the suit once more. “I’ve heard of that. Of course, how could I not be interested? But it’s a delicate situation now. I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It’s a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it’s best left to another man, really. Fresh blood.”

The idea of an older James Bond could absolutely work and it would be cool to see Pierce Brosnan back, but even the biggest fans have to confess that they know this just won’t be happening as Brosnan is more than ready to ensure the martini keeps getting passed. Brosnan is now 71, which is nearly 15 years older than Roger Moore was when he hung it up with A View to a Kill. He has previously given his blessing to Cillian Murphy.

Brosnan also noted that ever since stepping away from Bond with 2002’s Die Another Day, he has been freed up to explore much more in his life and career. “I’ve always lived an artistic life. So I’ve always had the good fortune to have some piece of talent that I can polish and some kind of passion for the work to go through the rough patches. I mean, I love what I do, and certainly now at a time in my life where I have choices and more importantly, I have the warmth and the desire to do good work, to challenge oneself, to create something that is unexpected, to create something that has value.”

Would you be down for Pierce Brosnan returning as James Bond? Or does the franchise have to find a new fresh face?