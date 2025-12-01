Horror Movie News

Pig Hill trailer: Shane West and Rainey Qualley meet the Pig People in December horror release

Posted 8 hours ago
Willy's Wonderland director Kevin Lewis introduces Shane West and Rainey Qualley to the Pig People in the Pig Hill trailer

Kevin Lewis has multiple feature directing credits to his name, having made his debut with the 1996 crime drama The Method. Since then he has brought us the likes of the thriller Downward Angel, the comedy Malibu Spring Break, the drama Dark Heart, the fantasy thriller The Drop, the crime drama The Third Nail, and the supernatural horror films The Accursed and Oak – but the movie he’s best known for is the 2021 horror comedy Willy’s Wonderland, in which he unleashed Nicolas Cage on some demonic animatronics. Now, Lewis is back with a new horror film called Pig Hill, with which he’s going to introduce us to the Pig People. This one is set to receive a digital and VOD release on December 9th, and the trailer can be viewed in the embed above.

Based on the Nancy Williams novel Pig, Pig Hill was directed by Lewis from a screenplay by Jarrod Burris. The story centers on a young author who investigates the disappearance of local women in the community of Meadville, Pennsylvania, quickly becoming entwined in a strange local legend about the creatures that live on Pig Hill. Here’s the official synopsis: Carrie has been fascinated by the local legend of the pig people of Pig Hill, revolting creatures who breed and cause havoc in the area. As the tenth woman goes missing, Carrie can’t stop thinking that there could be more to these stories.

Shane West (A Walk to Remember), Rainey Qualley (Mad Men), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), and R.A. Mihailoff (Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) star.

Lewis told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “I think some of the best horror comes from ideas that are connected to the real world. When I read Jarrod Burris’ screenplay adapted from the Nancy Williams novel Pig, and learned about the Pig People of Meadville, Pennsylvania I knew it would make for a frightening, bone chilling film. It is a poignant story of obsession, love and the terrible consequences of what happens when reality and fantasy blur.

The digital and VOD release will be followed by a January 13, 2026 physical media release, and Pig Hill will be streaming on the SCREAMBOX service as of March 10, 2026.

Will you be watching Pig Hill? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Pig Hill

