Willy’s Wonderland 2? Creative team and Nicolas Cage have a lot of ideas for a follow-up

Back in 2021, the world was gifted with a deeply weird movie called Willy’s Wonderland, which starred Nicolas Cage, in a silent performance, as a man who would chug down something called Punch Pop between scenes of him beating the hell out of animatronic monsters. Four years have passed without any rumblings of a sequel – but now it has been confirmed that the creative team and Cage himself have a lot of ideas for a follow-up. We might not have to wait much longer to see Willy’s Wonderland 2, and possibly even more sequels beyond that!

Directed by Kevin Lewis from a screenplay by G.O. Parsons, Willy’s Wonderland has the following synopsis: A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Wally’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive. Cage’s co-stars include Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner.

I didn’t enjoy the movie quite as much as I hoped to, but I still think that Nicolas Cage fighting animatronics and chugging Punch Pop is enough to make it a must-see.

While doing the press rounds for his new horror film Pig Hill, which receives a digital and VOD release today, Lewis sat down for an interview with the folks at Slasher Radio. When he was asked about the possibility of a Willy’s Wonderland 2, Lewis answered, “We have a lot of ideas. Nic had a cool idea that we’re kicking around. We’ve got, like, three or four other ones that we want to do. I think the Willy’s universe could be pretty cool.

While we wait to see a sequel film (or three or four of them) go into production, fans can seek out the four-issue prequel comic book series that was released by American Mythology Productions. Copies can be found on their official website.

Are you a fan of Willy’s Wonderland, and have you been waiting for Willy’s Wonderland 2 news? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Slasher Radio
