Players: Get a first look at Netflix’s upcoming hook-up rom-com

Netflix releases new details with first-look images for Players, which stars Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.

By
players, damon wayans jr, gina rodriguez

The new year is here. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and Netflix has unveiled new details about their upcoming romantic comedy, Players, which also includes some first-look pictures. The cast of the new comedy features an ensemble that includes Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, Marin Hinkle and Tom Ellis. The movie follows in the tradition of films like Wedding Crashers, where a group of friends have perfected the process of meeting strangers for one-night stands and the complications that can arise from that.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,
“New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.”

Trish Sie directs the comedy from a script by Whit Anderson. Ross Girard, Sophia Lin, Gina Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin executive produce the Netflix film, while Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Ryan Christians are on board as producers.

So, what do you think? Are you anticipating a fun romantic comedy with talented people like Damon Wayans Jr.? The actor continues the lineage of the famous Wayans family, who made their mark in comedy with In Living Color and the Scary Movie franchise. After movies like Anyone But You, are rom-coms going to sustain in the current franchise-heavy plane of movies? Sound off below!

Players is set to stream on Netflix on February 14, which is an ideal time to Netflix and chill. You can view the new pics of the upcoming rom-com below.

Source: Netflix
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Michael Mann, Heat 2
Michael Mann plans to shoot Heat 2 this year
Christopher Nolan, Peloton
Christopher Nolan’s Peloton instructor slammed his movie… while he was taking the class
Ke Huy Quan, action movie
Ke Huy Quan to star in With Love, an action movie from 87North
Jonathan Majors, interview
Jonathan Majors sits down for first interview since guilty verdict and being dropped by Marvel
View All

About the Author

1203 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our YouTube channel. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing. E.J. has also had the pleasure of collaborating with the UK-based company Plumera Pictures on a variety of trailers, which include a special release of a Sneakers Blu-ray, a theatrical re-release of Buck and the Preacher and a Blu-ray collection of Jet Li movies. E.J. grew up on 80s and 90s action movies, but his tastes vary with a broad spectrum. His favorite movies include Die Hard, Jackie Chan movies, Bruce Lee movies, Back to the Future trilogy and Jurassic Park, to name a few. He additionally loves to do graphic designs of movie posters in his spare time and particularly loves to explore "What if?" concepts.

Latest Gina Rodriguez News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles