Players: Get a first look at Netflix’s upcoming hook-up rom-com

The new year is here. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and Netflix has unveiled new details about their upcoming romantic comedy, Players, which also includes some first-look pictures. The cast of the new comedy features an ensemble that includes Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, Marin Hinkle and Tom Ellis. The movie follows in the tradition of films like Wedding Crashers, where a group of friends have perfected the process of meeting strangers for one-night stands and the complications that can arise from that.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.”

Trish Sie directs the comedy from a script by Whit Anderson. Ross Girard, Sophia Lin, Gina Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin executive produce the Netflix film, while Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Ryan Christians are on board as producers.

So, what do you think? Are you anticipating a fun romantic comedy with talented people like Damon Wayans Jr.? The actor continues the lineage of the famous Wayans family, who made their mark in comedy with In Living Color and the Scary Movie franchise. After movies like Anyone But You, are rom-coms going to sustain in the current franchise-heavy plane of movies? Sound off below!

Players is set to stream on Netflix on February 14, which is an ideal time to Netflix and chill. You can view the new pics of the upcoming rom-com below.