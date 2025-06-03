Horror Movie News

Please Don’t Feed the Children: Destry Allyn Spielberg horror film is coming to Tubi in the U.S. and Canada

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Please Don't Feed the Children, a horror film directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg, has secured a distribution deal with Tubi

Destry Allyn Spielberg, a daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, has made her feature directorial debut with the horror film Please Don’t Feed the Children, and Deadline reports that the Tubi streaming service has picked up the distribution rights to the film in the United States and Canada! Please Don’t Feed the Children is expected to start streaming on June 27th.

Scripted by Paul Bertino, the film is set in a not-so-distant future and has the following synopsis: After a viral outbreak ravaged the country’s adult population, a group of orphans heads south in search of a new life… only to find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman harboring a dangerous secret.

The cast includes Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Vernon Davis (The Ritual Killer), Regan Aliyah (XO Kitty), Joshuah Melnick (Saint X), Emma Meisel (American Horror Story), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), and Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy). 

Destry Allyn Spielberg previously won Best Thriller at the City of Angels Women’s Film Festival in 2022 for her short film Let Me Go the Right Way. She wrote the script for that one with Owen King (yep, a son of Stephen King), crafting the story of a young veteran whose sense of reality is crumbling and the psychiatrist who treats him. Before Please Don’t Feed the Children started moving ahead as her first feature, it was announced that she was going to be directing an action film called Four Assassins (and a Funeral), which was described as being like “The Kingsman meets Knives Out meets Succession“. She was expected to circle back to Four Assassins (and a Funeral) after Please Don’t Feed the Children.

Spielberg had this to say about being hired to direct the film: “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this story to the screen with such a collaborative and inspirational team. This picture is so much more than just a horror film. It’s a dream come true to work with a talent such as Michelle Dockery. I am excited to elevate the genre with our incredible cast and crew.“ As for the Tubi distribution deal, “I am incredibly grateful to be doing what I love with a hard working cast and crew. It has been a wild ride getting here, and I can’t wait to share this film with everyone.

Tubi SVP, Content Acquisitions & Partnerships Samuel Harowitz added, “We cannot wait to premiere Please Don’t Feed the Children on Tubi and introduce viewers to Destry’s incredible work as a first-time filmmaker. Featuring a captivating young cast, relentless suspense and Michelle Dockery as a sinister antagonist, horror-thriller fans are in for a chilling experience. We’re grateful that Destry and Paul chose Tubi as the best home to showcase this unique film, and we are excited to bring their vision to Tubi audiences.

Please Don’t Feed the Children is produced by Perry Street Films presented in association with Head Gear Films and Metro Technology & Fieldhouse Productions in association with Altitude Film Entertainment & Sugar23 a BK Studios production. The producers are Jason Dubin, Josh Kesselman, Michael Hagerty, Daniel Ryniker, and Bill Kenwright. Executive producers include Phil Hunt Compton, Ross Daniel Negret, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, David Gilbery, Naomi George, Ben Kaye, Steven Schneider, Joe Health, Owen King, and Dockery.

Are you looking forward to watching Please Don’t Feed the Children on Tubi? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,459 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

