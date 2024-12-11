The Pokémon Company and Aardman, the makers of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, tease a collaborative “special project” for 2027

The Pokémon Company and Aardman announce a mysterious “special project” for 2027 that has fans speculating about what it could be.

Cor blimey! Two of my favorite things in entertainment, Pokémon and Aardman, are joining forces for a mysterious project due in 2027! According to The Pokémon Company’s official press release, the collaboration will see Aardman bringing their unique storytelling style to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures. Someone slap me! I’m freaking out!

“This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat,” said Taito Okiura, VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International.

Sharing in Taito’s excitement, Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, added, “It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world.”

Does anyone want to guess what this “special project” from The Pokémon Company and Aardman is? Could it be a new stop-motion animated series? A unique-looking video game like Clay Fighter but for Pokémon? My head is spinning. I hope it’s exciting and not too much smoke for a Nintendo Alarmo-level product. Don’t get me wrong, Alarmo is cool, but I will need more with these two powerhouses bringing their best and brightest to the floor.

Aardman’s latest feature, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, will be released on January 3, 2025. The film explores what happens when Gromit becomes concerned that Wallace is becoming overly dependent on his inventions. This notion proves justified when Wallace invents Norbot, a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own. Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, Vengeance Most Fowl is a delightful, stop-motion animated comedy about the dangers of technology, dastardly penguins, and the power of friendship.

What do you think The Pokémon Company and Aardman are cooking up for 2027? Let us know in the comments section below.