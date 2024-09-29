Poll: Do you still buy movies on disc – and what kind?

In this week’s poll, we want to know if our readers still buy physical media, and what kind?

By

Physical media seems to be making a comeback. A few years ago, studios were about ready to throw in the towel on DVD/ Blu-ray, with many companies no longer releasing all their movies in that format, preferring no fuss digital releases and streaming. But, movies on disc are making a comeback, with 4K Blu-ray leading the way, and companies like Arrow Video, Criterion, Shout Factory and more gaining a lot of fans among cinephiles for their amazing releases. Here at JoBlo, we’d like to know, from our readers, if physical media, particularly movies on 4K discs, are something they care about and invest a lot of their time and money in. Let us know by taking the poll below!

Do You Still Buy Movies On Disc, and What Kind?
Vote

Tags:
icon More JoBlo Originals
physical media
Poll: Do you still buy movies on disc – and what kind?
jcvd bloodsport
Jean-Claude Van Damme: The Muscles from Brussels Five Best Movies
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Elektra, Joker, Kill Bill, Seven Samurai, Squid Game
JoBlo Friday Night Flicks: Our Live Stream Unpacks The Venom Movies!
View All

About the Author

4905 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Physical media News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles