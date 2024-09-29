Poll: Do you still buy movies on disc – and what kind?

In this week’s poll, we want to know if our readers still buy physical media, and what kind?

Physical media seems to be making a comeback. A few years ago, studios were about ready to throw in the towel on DVD/ Blu-ray, with many companies no longer releasing all their movies in that format, preferring no fuss digital releases and streaming. But, movies on disc are making a comeback, with 4K Blu-ray leading the way, and companies like Arrow Video, Criterion, Shout Factory and more gaining a lot of fans among cinephiles for their amazing releases. Here at JoBlo, we’d like to know, from our readers, if physical media, particularly movies on 4K discs, are something they care about and invest a lot of their time and money in. Let us know by taking the poll below!

