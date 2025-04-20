JoBlo Originals

POLL: What are the worst sequels of all-time?

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Joker: Folie à Deux, box officeJoker: Folie à Deux, box office

Earlier this week, we posted an episode of What Happened to this Movie centered around the sequel to xXx, which, infamously, replaced Vin Diesel with Ice Cube in the lead role, resulting in an all-out box office disaster. Of course, as far as bad movie sequels go, that’s relatively small potatoes, with some sequels being so bad they ultimately killed their respective franchises. Heck, one need only look as far as Joker: Folie a Deux, which was so bad that for awhile it looked like it might cost the production chiefs at Warner Bros their jobs, before arguably being redeemed thanks to the one-two punch of A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, both of which are topping the box office this weekend. And then there are sequels like Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, which killed what should have been a long-running franchise for New Line Cinema overnight.

So, what are the absolute worst sequels? Sure, a lot of sequels are disappointing (think Iron Man 2, Thor: The Dark World or the recent Captain America: Brave New World), but which have been all-out franchise-killing disasters? We’ve compiled a bunch of them into our poll below, so let us know—and if we’ve missed any, make sure to chime in via the comments!

What is the worst sequel of all time?
Vote

Tags:

What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!

Horror Movie News

What Did You Think of Sinners?

Posted 2 days ago
What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!
