POLL: What are the worst sequels of all-time?

Joker: Folie a Deux is proving to be an all-out disaster for Warner Bros/ DC. The original film was an Oscar-winner for star Joaquin Phoenix and grossed a mighty billion dollars worldwide, but the sequel is having the most disastrous comic book movie opening since The Marvels, and with a D CinemaScore, it’s the kind of sequel which can’t help but tarnish the original to some degree.
All this got us thinking—what were other REALLY bad sequels? Sure, a lot of sequels are disappointing (think Iron Man 2 or Thor: The Dark World), but which have been all-out franchise-killing disasters? We’ve compiled a bunch of them into our poll below, so let us know—and if we’ve missed any, make sure to chime in via the comments!
