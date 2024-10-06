POLL: What are the worst sequels of all-time?

With Joker: Folie A Deux laying an egg at the box office and getting horrible reviews, we want to know what sequel you think is the worst.

Joker: Folie a Deux is proving to be an all-out disaster for Warner Bros/ DC. The original film was an Oscar-winner for star Joaquin Phoenix and grossed a mighty billion dollars worldwide, but the sequel is having the most disastrous comic book movie opening since The Marvels, and with a D CinemaScore, it’s the kind of sequel which can’t help but tarnish the original to some degree.

All this got us thinking—what were other REALLY bad sequels? Sure, a lot of sequels are disappointing (think Iron Man 2 or Thor: The Dark World), but which have been all-out franchise-killing disasters? We’ve compiled a bunch of them into our poll below, so let us know—and if we’ve missed any, make sure to chime in via the comments!

What is the worst sequel of all time?
