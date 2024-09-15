POLL: What Fall Horror Movie Are You Most Excited For?

We want to know what fall horror movie horror buffs are most excited for!

On Friday night, the hosts of our weekly Live Stream (which you can watch above), Kier Gomes and Tyler Nichols, discussed the horror movies they’re most excited to see this fall – leading up to the spooky movie season (Halloween!). For a detailed breakdown of what’s coming (and beyond) you can check out our horror movie preview here. But, right now, we want to know what Fall Horror Movie you’re most excited to see. Take the poll below and let us know!

What Fall Horror Movie Are You Most Excited For? The Substance

Never Let Go

Azrael

Apartment 7A

Hold You Breath

It's What's Inside

Monster Summer

Terrifier 3

Smile 2

Salem's Lot

Y2K

Nosferatu

Heretic

Other (let us know in the comments) Vote Back to vote



