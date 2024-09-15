POLL: What Fall Horror Movie Are You Most Excited For?

We want to know what fall horror movie horror buffs are most excited for!

By

On Friday night, the hosts of our weekly Live Stream (which you can watch above), Kier Gomes and Tyler Nichols, discussed the horror movies they’re most excited to see this fall – leading up to the spooky movie season (Halloween!). For a detailed breakdown of what’s coming (and beyond) you can check out our horror movie preview here. But, right now, we want to know what Fall Horror Movie you’re most excited to see. Take the poll below and let us know!

What Fall Horror Movie Are You Most Excited For?
Vote


icon More Horror Movie News
Studio Horror Needs To Take A Lesson From Indie Horror
Writer/director Parker Finn's horror sequel Smile 2 is reportedly longer than its predecessor, with a 2 hour+ running time
POLL: What Fall Horror Movie Are You Most Excited For?
A trailer has been released for the Melissa Barrera horror rom-com musical, which has an October release date
Your Monster trailer: Melissa Barrera horror rom-com musical reaches theatres next month
Full Moon has released a trailer for the second film in their upcoming Pulp Noir line-up, the vampire tale Death Streamer
Death Streamer trailer: Full Moon gives a vampire technologically advanced glasses
View All

About the Author

4883 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Horror News

Load more articles