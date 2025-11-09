Poll: What’s the Best Predator Sequel or Prequel?

Predator: Badlands opened this weekend and looks poised to set a new franchise record, posting the best opening for the series since John McTiernan’s 1987 classic kicked it all off. Like the Alien franchise, Predator films have never been consistent box office juggernauts, but they’ve proven to be evergreen—fans keep coming back to them decade after decade.

Some entries that initially flopped have since become cult favorites, such as the once-underrated Predator 2, which is now considered a classic (and remains a well-loved movie here at JoBlo).

That said, not every Predator outing has been a winner. The two Alien vs. Predator films were disastrous—though the first was technically a hit and still stands as the highest-grossing Predator movie ever, time hasn’t been kind to it. The sequel, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, somehow managed to be even worse, which I didn’t think was possible after seeing the first one in theaters.

Even the better follow-ups, like Predators, failed to fully connect with audiences, despite having their fair share of fans. One of my biggest personal disappointments as a critic came with The Predator (2018), Shane Black’s long-awaited return to the franchise. It was hyped as a return to form but ended up being a chaotic misfire.

Thankfully, the series seems to be back on solid ground under Dan Trachtenberg, who has now helmed three strong entries—Prey, Predator: Killer (or Killers), and now Predator: Badlands.

But the big question remains: What’s the best Predator sequel? Vote in our poll below, and while you’re at it, check out our full Predator Movies Ranked list!