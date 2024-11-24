Poll: What’s the best Ridley Scott movie?

What’s the best Ridley Scott movie? Take our poll and let us know what you think!

This weekend sees the release of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, with many hailing it as one of the director’s best movies in recent years. So far, the box office take has been impressive, and yesterday we did an article about Ridley Scott’s best-ever director’s cuts. The reaction to that got us thinking about which Ridley Scott movie is the favorite of our readers. While many of us would say it’s a no-brainer to pick either Alien or Blade Runner, younger visitors to the site may feel different, with Gladiator perhaps a classic of the same stature to a younger generation of readers. Then again, some folks might prefer the deeper cuts, like Black Rain, Legend, or even Kingdom of Heaven, whose reputation was enhanced after its amazing director’s cut was released. So, with that in mind, take our poll below and let us know what your favorite is!