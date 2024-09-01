POLL: What’s the Best Summer 2024 Movie?

What was the best movie of the Summer of 2024? We’ve had our say, now it’s your turn to weigh in on the summer movie season.

A few days ago, on our JoBlo Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks, our host Kier Gomes listed his favorite movies of the Summer of 2024. You can watch his pickss via the embedded video above, but we wanted to get YOUR take on what the best movie of the summer was. Certainly, Deadpool & Wolverine, along with Inside Out 2 were the two biggest box office champs of the summer, but movies like Longlegs, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and a few others also got tons of love from audiences. And then, of course, there were the box office flops like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Horizon: Chapter 1, which were still quite good and deserve some love. So take the poll and let us know!

POLL: Best Summer 2024 Movie The Fall Guy

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

IF

The Garfield Movie

In A Violent Nature

The Watchers

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Inside Out 2

Kinds of Kindness

The Bikeriders

Horizon: Chapter 1

A Quiet Place: Day One

Despicable Me 4

MaXXXine

Fly Me to the Moon

Longlegs

Twisters

Deadpool & Wolverine

Trap

Cuckoo

Borderlands

It Ends With Us

Alien: Romulus

Strange Darling

The Crow

Blink Twice

I Saw the TV Glow

I Saw the TV Glow

Other (let us know in the comments)




