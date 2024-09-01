A few days ago, on our JoBlo Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks, our host Kier Gomes listed his favorite movies of the Summer of 2024. You can watch his pickss via the embedded video above, but we wanted to get YOUR take on what the best movie of the summer was. Certainly, Deadpool & Wolverine, along with Inside Out 2 were the two biggest box office champs of the summer, but movies like Longlegs, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and a few others also got tons of love from audiences. And then, of course, there were the box office flops like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Horizon: Chapter 1, which were still quite good and deserve some love. So take the poll and let us know!
POLL: What’s the Best Summer 2024 Movie?
What was the best movie of the Summer of 2024? We’ve had our say, now it’s your turn to weigh in on the summer movie season.
