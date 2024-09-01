POLL: What’s the Best Summer 2024 Movie?

What was the best movie of the Summer of 2024? We’ve had our say, now it’s your turn to weigh in on the summer movie season.

By

A few days ago, on our JoBlo Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks, our host Kier Gomes listed his favorite movies of the Summer of 2024. You can watch his pickss via the embedded video above, but we wanted to get YOUR take on what the best movie of the summer was. Certainly, Deadpool & Wolverine, along with Inside Out 2 were the two biggest box office champs of the summer, but movies like Longlegs, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and a few others also got tons of love from audiences. And then, of course, there were the box office flops like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Horizon: Chapter 1, which were still quite good and deserve some love. So take the poll and let us know!

POLL: Best Summer 2024 Movie
Vote


icon More Movie News
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon issues homemade PSA encouraging you to see movies on the big screen
POLL: What’s the Best Summer 2024 Movie?
saturday night
Saturday Night gets rave reviews out of Telluride; is it now an Oscar contender?
natural born killers
Oliver Stone thought Downey Jr.’s on-set antics would ruin the tone of Natural Born Killers
View All

About the Author

4851 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
Review of the slasher movie Stream, which features FX by the director of Terrifier and has several genre icons in the cast

Stream Review

Review of the slasher movie Stream, which features FX by the director of Terrifier and has several genre icons in the cast

Load more articles