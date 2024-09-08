Poll: What’s the Best Tim Burton Movie?

Are you a Hot Topic child who used to walk around the local mall in A Nightmare Before Christmas merch? Did you fancy yourself a topiarist after marveling at the spectacular shrubbery of Edward Scissorhands? Would you fight someone who says Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns are lesser than Nolan’s Batman films? It’s difficult to choose a favorite Tim Burton movie, with so many of the freaky filmmaker’s classics remaining a part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Stop-motion enthusiasts love Nightmare and Frankenweenie, while sentimental types love a good cry at the end of Big Fish. Mars Attacks! is making a comeback via Spirit Halloween stores, with standees of aliens and their weaponry up for sale. While not all of Burton’s films are bangers, you’ll find more gems in the pile than unpolished lumps of coal.

Still, the time has come to put your love for Tim Burton to the test by choosing your favorite from his glowing library of cinematic spectacles.

Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is making serious cash at the weekend box office, with many calling it a return to form for the director. But what is the best Tim Burton movie? Take the poll below and let us know!