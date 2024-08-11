Poll: What’s Your Favorite Eli Roth Movie?

While Borderlands may not be the hit Lionsgate was hoping for, let’s look back at some of Eli Roth’s better movies and pick our favorite!

While Borderlands is bound to go down as one of the biggest flops in recent memory, one has to think there are better days ahead for director Eli Roth, who’s already planning his return to horror with a sequel to last year’s hit Thanksgiving. Which of all of his movies is your favorite? Let us know by taking the poll below!

What's Your Favorite Eli Roth Movie?
Vote

