Poll: What’s Your Favorite Mission: Impossible Movie?

By
Posted 6 hours ago

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning aims to put a button on Tom Cruise’s eight-film series (itself a remake of the classic sixties tv series). Since the first Mission: Impossible in 1996, each film has been an action extravaganza, with each subsequent movie aiming to one-up the previous instalment, as Cruise pushed himself to his physical limit with the death-defying stunts that have become his trademark.

With eight instalments, it’s natural that folks have their favourites (and least favourites), with the common consensus among fans being that the second film, directed by John Woo, is the weakest entry, although it certainly has its fans. As far as the best go, some people think Christopher McQuarrie’s first entry, Rogue Nation, which introduced Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, is the best, while others would like the Brad Bird-directed Ghost Protocol as their number one pick. Then again, there are many who prefer the lower-key first film, directed by Brian DePalma, which is probably the only entry in the series that could actually be called a legitimate spy film.

So, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to take the poll below and let us know what your favorite Mission: Impossible movie is! 

What is your Favorite Mission: Impossible Film?
Submit Your VoteView Results Here

