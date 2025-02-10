Poll: Which Super Bowl Movie Spot Has You The Most Hyped?

Of all the movie spots that dropped during last night’s Super Bowl, which has you the most hyped?

By

Now that the Super Bowl is over and done with for the year, movie fans can debate which Big Game spot has them the most hyped for 2025’s summer blockbusters. While the general excitement in the air isn’t quite the same as it was last year when we saw the first-ever official footage from Deadpool Vs Wolverine during the game, there were still lots of cool movie ads to whet everyone’s appetites. Of all the spots that dropped during the game, which has you the most hyped? Of them all, only one (Thunderbolts) was a full trailer, while only How to Train Your Dragon actually offered our first glimpse of previously unrevealed footage (the full trailer drops this week). With that in mind, we still want to know what spot made the biggest impression. Take our poll below and let us know!

What Super Bowl Movie Spot Has You The Most Hyped?
Vote

icon More JoBlo Originals
WTF Happened to Snatch?
Cobra (1986) – What Happened to This Horror Action Movie?
Poll: Which Super Bowl Movie Spot Has You The Most Hyped?
The Golden Schmoes are coming: The 23rd edition is on the way!
View All

About the Author

5085 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

WTF Happened to Snatch?

We take a look back at director Guy Ritchie’s classic British gangster flick Snatch, starring Brad Pitt and a young Jason Statham.

Load more articles