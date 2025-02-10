Poll: Which Super Bowl Movie Spot Has You The Most Hyped?

Of all the movie spots that dropped during last night’s Super Bowl, which has you the most hyped?

Now that the Super Bowl is over and done with for the year, movie fans can debate which Big Game spot has them the most hyped for 2025’s summer blockbusters. While the general excitement in the air isn’t quite the same as it was last year when we saw the first-ever official footage from Deadpool Vs Wolverine during the game, there were still lots of cool movie ads to whet everyone’s appetites. Of all the spots that dropped during the game, which has you the most hyped? Of them all, only one (Thunderbolts) was a full trailer, while only How to Train Your Dragon actually offered our first glimpse of previously unrevealed footage (the full trailer drops this week). With that in mind, we still want to know what spot made the biggest impression. Take our poll below and let us know!