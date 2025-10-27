Horror Movie News

Guy Pearce, Teresa Palmer, and Ann Dowd set to star in supernatural thriller Poor Boy

Posted 59 seconds ago
Guy Pearce, Teresa Palmer, and Ann Dowd will star in Poor Boy, a film adaptation of the supernatural thriller stage playGuy Pearce, Teresa Palmer, and Ann Dowd will star in Poor Boy, a film adaptation of the supernatural thriller stage play

Matt Cameron’s stage play Poor Boy made its debut in 2009, and actor Guy Pearce was there to take part in it for the Melbourne Theatre Company. Sixteen years later, Deadline reports that Pearce is set to star in a film adaptation of the play and he’s also arranging the score, based on the original music of Tim Finn of Crowded House!

Jeffrey Walker (Apple Cider Vinegar) will be directing the film, which is described as being a supernatural thriller. Here’s the synopsis: After a near fatal accident on his seventh birthday, a boy awakens from his coma, only to claim to be the reincarnation of a man who died seven years ago. As the boy’s parents and the family of the deceased man wrestle with suspicion and grief, they are faced with two impossible alternatives – are they dealing with a genuine rebirth or a vengeful ghost?

Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) will be joined in the cast by Teresa Palmer (Lights Out) and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale). Lionel Hicks of Liquid Noise Films is producing Poor Boy alongside Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe of Jaggi Entertainment.

Pearce provided the following statement: “Having been part of Poor Boy since first performing it for the Melbourne Theatre Company in 2009, it’s a great thrill to be bringing it to the screen. Matt Cameron’s vivid and emotional story delves into long buried secrets most families would rather forget, exposing universal frailties and truths that I think will captivate audiences everywhere.” Lionel Hicks added, “It is very exciting to finally get this film into production at the end of the year. Having been on a long journey with Guy and the team, securing all the elements needed, we will finally see this special story come to life.

AMP is launching world sales ahead of the American Film Market, which will be held in Los Angeles next month. Anthony Buckner, AMP’s Head of Sales and Acquisitions, had this to say about the project: “AMP is thrilled to launch Poor Boy on the world at AFM. This isn’t your standard ghost tale. It’s an exceptional story with high stakes, a superb cast, and an incredibly talented team to bring this supernatural puzzle to life.

Have you seen the Poor Boy stage play, and are you interested in seeing the story brought to the screen? Share your thoughts on this Guy Pearce / Teresa Palmer / Ann Dowd supernatural thriller by leaving a comment below.

