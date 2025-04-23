Predator: Badlands trailer welcomes you to a world of hurt

In February of 2024, it was announced that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg would become the first filmmaker to take the helm of two films in the Predator franchise, as he was moving ahead with a new Predator film titled Badlands, working from a screenplay by Prey screenwriter Patrick Aison (based on a story crafted by Trachtenberg himself). That movie made its way through production in New Zealand last year, with Super 8‘s Elle Fanning in the lead, aiming for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release – and today, the trailer has dropped online, welcoming viewers to a world of hurt! You can check it out in the embed above.

According to a casting call, Predator: Badlands has the following synopsis: A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions. We’ve previously heard that the story is set sometime in the future. The casting call was searching for a lead actress who could take on the dual role of twin sisters Thia and Tessa: This casting is for a dual character, and describes both characters. Character identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister. These are believed to be the roles Elle Fanning is playing.

What’s in those descriptions (which could have been false information put together for public consumption) doesn’t come through in the trailer, which shows a Predator (we’ve been told this is a teenage Predator who is trying to prove himself after getting banished from his tribe) making his way through a dangerous, otherworldly landscape. Speaking with Empire, Trachtenberg revealed, “ The creature is front and center, leading the charge. He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting. ” The idea for Predator: Badlands came from Trachtenberg’s desire to “ find another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator. “

We’re actually getting two Predator movies this year. While Badlands is heading for theatres, an animated anthology film called Predator: Killer of Killers will be released exclusively through the Hulu streaming service on June 6th.