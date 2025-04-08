Predator: Killer of Killers trailer: animated anthology film is coming to Hulu in June

In February of 2024, it was announced that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg would become the first filmmaker to take the helm of two films in the Predator franchise, as he was moving ahead with a new Predator film titled Badlands, working from a screenplay by Prey screenwriter Patrick Aison (based on a story crafted by Trachtenberg himself). That movie made its way through production in New Zealand last year, with Super 8‘s Elle Fanning in the lead, aiming for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release – and along the way, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell let it slip that we’re actually getting two new additions to the Predator franchise, both directed by Trachtenberg, in 2025! During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell referred to Predator: Badlands as “the live-action Predator film,” stirring speculation that the other movie might be animated. We’ve gradually learned that the other film is an animated anthology called Predator: Killer of Killers … and now, a trailer has dropped online, revealing a June 6th release date! You can check it out in the embed above.

The film will be released exclusively through the Hulu streaming service.

Predator fans have been asking for movies that are set in different historical periods, and Predator: Killer of Killers digs into three of the options that have been brought up. Here’s the official synopsis: The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Trachtenberg crafted the screenplay with Micho Robert Rutare and directed the animated feature alongside Josh Wassung of the animation company The Third Floor.

What did you think of the Predator: Killer of Killers trailer? Will you be watching this movie on Hulu in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.