Prime Video has doubled the amount of ads you see while streaming; Have we just reinvented network television?

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Prime Video adsPrime Video ads

One of the biggest early selling points of streaming was the promise of total freedom: watch what you want, when you want, without any ads. But over time, that promise has slowly eroded. Bit by bit, the major streaming platforms are starting to resemble the very thing they were meant to replace—traditional network television. And it’s only getting worse. According to Adweek, Prime Video has doubled its ad load, with viewers seeing between four to six minutes of ads per hour. That’s still less than what you’d get with standard broadcast TV, but the trend is clear.

When Amazon first rolled out ads on Prime Video in January 2024, the company promised a relatively light ad experience, just two to three and a half minutes per hour. Less than a year and a half later, that number has already doubled, signalling a shift that’s hard to ignore.

When asked about the increased ad load, an Amazon Ads spokesperson said, “Our commitment is to improving ad experiences rather than simply increasing the number of ads shown. While demand continues to grow, our commitment is to improving ad experiences rather than simply increasing the number of ads shown.

I don’t know if “improving ad experiences” helps soften the sting of viewing more ads, especially as Prime Video was ad-free for so long before the shift last year. You can shell out an extra $2.99 monthly for an ad-free experience. Other streamers also offer an ad-free option at different price points, but it all adds up at the end of the month. Will the increased ad load push more subscribers to the ad-free tier? Or do you think this is actively going to push subscribers away?

For me, the worst thing about streaming ads is that they tend to repeat the same advertisement again and again. At least give us some variety!

The report states that Prime Video is now “firmly in [the] middle tier” of advertisements on streaming services. Netflix still offers the lightest ad experience, while Hulu, Tubi, and Paramount+ have a heavier ad load.

Have you noticed more ads on Prime Video recently?

Source: Adweek
