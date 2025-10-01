Horror Movie News

Psycho Killer trailer: thriller from the writer of Se7en looks like it’s going to be an intense ride

By
Posted 5 hours ago
A trailer has been released for the horror film Psycho Killer, starring Georgina Campbell and written by Andrew Kevin WalkerA trailer has been released for the horror film Psycho Killer, starring Georgina Campbell and written by Andrew Kevin Walker

A while back, New Regency went into production on a horror thriller called Psycho Killer, based on a screenplay written by Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker. Gavin Polone, producer of Zombieland and the Walker-scripted 8MM, was at the helm of the film, with Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Logan Miller (Escape Room) in lead roles and 6’5″+ former professional wrestler James Preston Rogers in the title role. A year has already passed since we heard that the film had earned an R rating for strong bloody violence, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language. We’re finally going to have the chance to see Psycho Killer when Walt Disney Studios / 20th Century brings it to theatres on February 20, 2026 – and they have decided to kick off spooky season by unveiling the first trailer for the film! You can check it out in the embed above, and it looks like this one is going to be a wild ride.

Campbell is taking on the role of Jane Thorne, a police officer who makes it her mission to take down a serial killer referred to on the news as the ‘Satanic Slasher,’ following the murder of her state trooper husband. We had previously heard that Miller’s character is Marvin, a goth-type nebbish who works for the mysterious Pendleton in his massive mansion. Pendleton is so mysterious, Deadline didn’t even explain who they were referencing when they dropped that description. In their release date report, they credited Miller with playing the ill-fated state trooper husband… so this movie is so shrouded in mystery, even Deadline is confused.

New Regency produced Psycho Killer with Roy Lee, Walker, Miri Yoon, and Matt Berenson. Constantin Film is co-financing.

Psycho Killer is a project that spent several years in development hell. It first hit the news back in early 2009, when Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was set to direct. Durst had moved on by late 2010, by which time Eli Roth was planning to produce it with Eric Newman, his co-producer on The Last Exorcism. They eventually moved on as well. Polone came on board during the Roth and Newman days, and has finally managed to get the film into production. As years went by, a 2007 draft of the screenplay made its way online, so it will be interesting to see if and how things changed during this long journey. I have been looking forward to this movie for sixteen years already, and now that I have seen a trailer for it, I’m even more interested in seeing it.

What did you think of the Psycho Killer trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Psycho Killer

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,174 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Psycho Killer News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News