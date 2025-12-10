Pushing Daisies season 3? Bryan Fuller hopes to revive his fantasy comedy series in the next year

Every few months, someone seems to ask either the show’s creator Bryan Fuller or series star Mads Mikkelsen what’s going on with their hoped-for revival of Hannibal. Eight years have gone by since NBC cancelled the television series, which was inspired by characters in novels by Thomas Harris, after its third season, but Fuller, Mikkelsen, and fellow star Hugh Dancy have always let it be known that they’re hoping to reunite to make a fourth season at a new home… And while we wait to see what’s going to happen with Hannibal, Fuller might have the chance to revive another of his shows that fans have long been hoping to see more of, the fantasy comedy Pushing Daisies . In fact, Fuller is hoping to get the long-awaited Pushing Daisies season 3 rolling within the next year!

What Is Pushing Daisies?

Pushing Daisies aired on ABC back in 2007 – 2009, lasting for a total of two seasons and 22 episodes. The series followed Ned, a pie-maker with the magical ability to bring the dead back to life with a touch, but a second touch kills them forever, while touching a revived person makes another nearby die . He partners with a private detective, Emerson, and his childhood sweetheart, Chuck (whom he resurrected but can’t touch), to solve murders by briefly reviving victims to get clues, all while navigating their impossible, passion-filled, but physically separate romance. Lee Pace played Ned, with Anna Friel as Chuck and Chi McBride as Emerson. Kristin Chenoweth, Ellen Greene, Swoosie Kurtz, Jim Dale, and Field Cate were also in the cast.

Revival

Ever since the show’s 2009 cancellation, Fuller has been very open about the fact that he hoped to continue it someday, some way. At one point, he was planning to write and release the third season as a comic book series, but that idea fell apart when the intended publisher shut down. There have been talks about reviving the concept with a movie, a mini-series, or even a Broadway musical, but none of those ideas have panned out.

During an interview with ComicBook.com last month, Fuller said, “ We have a season 3 pitch, and the entire cast wants to come back, and we’re hoping we get to return to them. We just have to find somebody who wants to make it. ” Now, while speaking with The Mary Sue, Fuller said, “ We’re working on a season 3, and the whole cast wants to come back. And, we’ve got a whole story. We’re trying to do another season this year. “

Are you a fan of Pushing Daisies, and are you excited to hear that Bryan Fuller might be able to get season 3 made in the next year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.