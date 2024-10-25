Queens of the Dead image gives the first look at zombie movie from George A. Romero’s daughter

Back in 1968, George A. Romero made his feature directorial debut with one of the greatest horror movies ever made, Night of the Living Dead – and while doing so, he also introduced the world to flesh-eating ghouls that became a new definition for the world “zombie.” Romero, who passed away in 2017, went on to make several more zombie movies over the decades… and recently, his daughter Tina Romero revealed that she’s making her own feature directorial debut with a zombie movie called Queens of the Dead . Deadline reports that Charades has acquired the international sales rights to the project – and while doing so, they unveiled the first image from the film! You can check it out in this article.

Romero previously told Fangoria that the screenplay she wrote with novelist and comedian Erin Judge “ takes place over one night, at the beginning of the dead rising. We find ourselves at a big warehouse party in Bushwick. We’ve got a party promoter for whom everything’s going wrong, and her lead act has dropped out, so she needs to call upon a friend — a retired drag queen — to resurrect his drag, to come and save the night. And it turns out to be a night of many resurrections. And our motley crew of characters find themselves holed up in a Bushwick nightclub, having to decide ‘do we get out of here or do we board the place up?’ And they’ve got to survive the night. It’s about a group of non-fighters finding the survival skills deep within. “

Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Nina West (Rupaul’s Drag Race), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls), Tomas Matos (Fire Island), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Becca Blackwell (Bros), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), and Eve Lindley (Bros) star in the film. Romero previously provided the following statement: “ This is the cast of my wildest dreams. In a movie about survival, you gotta love and root for the survival crew. Every single person in this ensemble brings such a special and specific flavor -both on and off screen. The result is truly a magic sauce. “

Yohann Comte, chairman of Charades, said, “ This project fits perfectly into the DNA of Charades: a talented director who enjoys subverting genre conventions and revealing a universe that is uniquely her own, featuring a five-star cast. ” Romero added, “ With Charades joining us, we’re excited to carry on (her father’s) tradition, bringing a blend of outrageous humor and glamor to the undead in a way that’s never been done before. “

Vanishing Angle’s Matthew Lee Miller and Natalie Metzger are producing Queens of the Dead. They said, “ Charades’ passion for genre-bending films aligns perfectly with our mission to push boundaries, and together, we’re thrilled to share this thrilling, glam-filled adventure. Tina’s vision and style for this film are so unique, hilarious, and fun. Audiences are going to be dying laughing while on this ride. “

