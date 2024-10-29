Daniel Craig establishes an intimate connection in the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer

Hot off of last year’s Challengers, Luca Guadagnino returns with a new intimate story with Daniel Craig as he strays from his solitary lifestyle when he suddenly finds someone to connect with. A24 has released the melodic and, at times, surreal trailer of Queer.

The plot of Queer reads: “1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.” That Queer is also based on a William S. Burroughs novel adds a bit more excitement to the Guadagnino project, which has been in development since 2022.

Luca Guadagnino has assembled a strong cast for Queer, too, with Daniel Craig starring as William and Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Guadagnino directs from a script written by Justin Kuritzkes. The film is produced by Guadagnino and

Lorenzo Mieli. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross once again collaborated to create the music for the movie. The production design for Queer was led by

Stefano Baisi. Sayombhu Mukdeeprom serves as Guadagnino’s director of photography on the project. The costumes where done by Jonathan Anderson. The film was edited by Marco Costa and the casting on this film was done by Jessica Ronane, Luis Rosales, Maurilio Mangano and Valentina Materiale.

In a joint statement (via Variety), Guadagnino and Craig said, “Queer is a labor of love, and we could not be more excited that our film has found a home with a studio as daring, vital, and trail-blazing as A24. It is our deep honor to finally bring Burroughs’ legendary novel to life on screen for the first time, and we feel immense gratitude and excitement to be able to present it alongside our treasured collaborators. We could not ask for better partners on this journey.”

A24 will be giving Queer a limited release that is scheduled to hit theaters on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.