Adam Driver hops onto Netflix’s Dog Day Afternoon-like hostage drama Rabbit, Rabbit

Netflix is breaking out the big guns for its next drama series Rabbit, Rabbit, with Adam Driver (Marriage Story, 65, Gucci) recently hopping aboard the project. The series, which boasts a Dog Day Afternoon vibe, is getting a straight-to-series order.

According to Deadline, Rabbit, Rabbit is set at a truck stop in southern Illinois. “When an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop, he takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in tactical empathy.”

Philip Barantini (Adolescence) directs Rabbit, Rabbit from a screenplay written by Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig (Dope Thief). Interestingly, Craig sent the script to readers using Embershot software, which allows potential buyers only to read it through an app, providing writers and their teams with data about who engages with their content. It’s the same software Zach Cregger used for Weapons.

Word around the water cooler is that Netflix snapped up Rabbit, Rabbit quickly, with plans to shoot the series next year.

Adam Driver’s most recent feature is Father Mother Sister Brother, a comedic drama from acclaimed filmmaker Jim Jarmusch. In the film, estranged siblings reunite after years apart and are forced to confront unresolved tensions and reevaluate their strained relationships with their emotionally distant parents. The emotional roller coaster also stars Tom Waits, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Sarah Greene, and more.

Currently, Adam Driver is filming Misty Green, an upcoming drama written and directed by Chris Rock. In Misty Green, Misty, a gifted actress, struggles with vices hindering her career revival. Jordan, a director with a perfect role, presents a golden opportunity complicated by their turbulent history. Rosalind Eleazar stars as Misty Green, with Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Daniel Kaluuya, Chris Rock, Miki, and Catharine Daddario as primary cast members.

What do you think about the concept for Rabbit Rabbit? Are you impressed by Netflix’s track record for landing significant Hollywood hitters for their various projects? Let us know in the comments section below.