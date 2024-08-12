Rachael Lillis, the iconic voice of Pokémon characters Misty and Jessie, and many more, dies at 46

Today is a sad day in the animation and voice-acting community as word spreads about the untimely passing of Rachael Lillis, the iconic voice of Pokémon characters Misty and Jessie, and more. Lillis died of complications from breast cancer. She was 46.

Veronica Taylor, who voices Ash Ketchum for the long-running Pokémon franchise, shared a message with fans online about Rachael’s passing, saying, “It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote. “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon’s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.” Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2024.

“We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills,” Taylor wrote. “I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply. I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

Lillis’s contributions to the animated medium are vast. In addition to voicing Misty and Jessie for the Pokémon franchise, she contributed to other beloved properties like Berserk, His and Her Circumstances, Now and Then, Here and There, Boogiepop Phantom (my personal favorite), Sonic X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bakuman, Mobile Suit Gundam, Your Lie in April, and more.

Ms. Lillis leaves behind a legacy many voice actors can only aspire to. With her talent spread across so many beloved properties, her memory will endure through her work for generations to come. We wish Rachael’s family, friends, and fans condolences and peace during this difficult time. Thank you for all the good times, Mr. Lillis. Rest well.