Rats: Night of Terror swarms into a new 4K Blu-ray release

Italian Grindhouse fans rejoice! Blu-ray.com has reported that the Bruno Mattei creature feature Rats: Night of Terror is getting a brand new 4K Blu-ray release. The 1984 horror film stars Ottaviano Dell’Acqua, Geretta Geretta, Massimo Vanni, Gianni Franco, and Fausto Lombardi. The Blu-ray and 4K physical releases come from Severin and are scheduled to hit retailers on May 27.

The official synopsis reads,

“Having depicted the zombie apocalypse in HELL OF THE LIVING DEAD, director Bruno Mattei and screenwriters Claudio Fragasso & Rossella Drudi took on a new kind of cataclysm to create “a grotesque, funny and thrilling magnum opus” (Daily Dead) that still must be seen to be believed, now in UHD: In the year 225 A.B. (After The Bomb), a gang of scavengers discovers a seemingly abandoned city – including sets originally built for ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA – only to become prey for millions of flesh-hungry rats. Ottaviano Dell’Acqua (ZOMBIE 3), Massimo Vanni (ROBOWAR), Gianni Franco (THE WAX MASK) and Geretta Geretta (DEMONS) star – with a classic ’80s Italian horror score by Luigi Ceccarelli (NOSFERATU IN VENICE) – in “Bruno Mattei’s masterpiece” (Senseless Cinema), now scanned in 4K from the original camera negative for the first time ever, with 3 hours of new & archival Special Features and a Bonus CD of the recently discovered/remastered soundtrack.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: