Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West set to be released on limited edition 4K UHD Blu-ray

The classic spaghetti western from Sergio Leone starring Charles Bronson is getting a new limited edition home release from Paramount.

once upon a time in the west

Although collecting physical media doesn’t have the convenience appeal of streaming films, there is now sort of a stigma with purchasing movies through online platforms. Although its possible to compile a collection of movies through an online library, consumers will ultimately be at the whim of the service should it choose to keep the title available on their server. The seemingly iron-clad way to have a movie ready-to-watch is if you can have it at your fingertips. Additionally, there are a number of titles that don’t happen to find their way to have streaming access and physical media distributors like Shout and Vinegar Syndrome have dedicated their business to some overlooked titles.

There are also classic, prestige movie titles that studios are proud to remaster for a new, modern way of viewing. You can now catch a new upcoming release of Once Upon a Time in the West from legendary Italian director Sergio Leone from the specialty Paramount Presents label. Blu-ray.com has announced that Paramount Home Media Distribution is preparing a 4K Blu-ray release of the famous spaghetti western starring Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale, Henry Fonda, Jason Robards, and Gabriele Ferzetti. The release of this limited edition Blu-ray is scheduled to arrive on the market on May 14.

The synopsis reads, “One of the most iconic, and influential, movies ever made, Sergio Leone’s monumental epic comes to 4K Blu-ray. Set in the dying days of the Old West, a struggle to control water in a dusty desert town embroils three hard-bitten gunmen in an epic clash of greed, honor, and revenge.”

Blu-ray.com reveals that this definitive Paramount Presents limited edition includes both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative by Paramount’s archive team, L’immagine Ritrovata and The Film Foundation. The site also gives special thanks to Martin Scorsese for his consultation on this restoration.

