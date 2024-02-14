Quigley Down Under: Details and specs for the 4K UHD Blu-ray of the Tom Selleck and Alan Rickman western are released

As we’ve highlighted in previous videos and articles, those who exclusively purchase films through online services are not truly guaranteed to have it available in their collection when the buyer is at the whim of the service provider. The seemingly iron-clad way to have a movie ready-to-watch is if you can have it at your fingertips. There are thankfully some distribution brands that are releasing movies that have been previously hard to find. Shout Factory is one of those brands, and the company has now released details on the restoration of Quigley Down Under on Blu-ray.com.
Directed by Simon Wincer (Lonesome Dove), Quigley Down Under stars Tom Selleck as sharpshooter Matt Quigley. “Arriving in Australia with nothing more than a saddle and his prized six-foot Sharps rifle, American sharpshooter Matthew Quigley thinks he’s been hired to kill off wild dogs,” reads the description. “But when he realizes that his mission is murder — to eradicate the Aborigines from the property of a wealthy cattle baron — Quigley refuses … and quickly turns from hunter to hunted. Forced to wage a savage war against his former employer, Quigley proves that no one gets the best of a steely-eyed gunfighter — no one, that is, except the mysterious beauty who rides by his side … and captures his heart.” In addition to Tom Selleck, the film also stars Laura San Giacomo and Alan Rickman.
Special Features and Technical Specs include:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- “Finding Crazy Cora” – Interview with Laura San Giacomo
- “This One Shoots a Mite Further” – Closer Look at the Sharps Rifle with Master Armorer Mike Tristano
- “The Rebirth of a Western” Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE