Razzie winners: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey takes the pot with 5 wins

This year’s Razzies gave out “honors” to the public domain Winnie the Pooh, longtime fav Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox, who won two.

Awards season tends to give movie fans all of the glitz and glamor that we love about Hollywood…That is, until it doesn’t. As is tradition, the weekend of the 96th Academy Awards also saw the industry honoring the worst in motion pictures, with the Golden Raspberry Awards aka the Razzies giving out statues to the likes of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox.

While Expend4bles had the most nominations going into this year’s Razzies with seven, it was Blood and Honey – which popularized a hopefully limited trend of public domain horror – that won the most with five.

Here is the full list of Razzie Award winners:

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?) – WINNER

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy – WINNER

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas,Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde – WINNER

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles – WINNER

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables – WINNER

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey – WINNER

In addition to these “winners”, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was bestowed the Razzie Redeemer Award for “for her brilliant shepherding of the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.” Drescher had previously been nominated for Worst Actress for 1997’s The Beautician and the Beast.

What do you think of this year’s Razzies? Drop your own picks below!