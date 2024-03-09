Razzie winners: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey takes the pot with 5 wins

Awards season tends to give movie fans all of the glitz and glamor that we love about Hollywood…That is, until it doesn’t. As is tradition, the weekend of the 96th Academy Awards also saw the industry honoring the worst in motion pictures, with the Golden Raspberry Awards aka the Razzies giving out statues to the likes of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox.
While Expend4bles had the most nominations going into this year’s Razzies with seven, it was Blood and Honey – which popularized a hopefully limited trend of public domain horror – that won the most with five.
Here is the full list of Razzie Award winners:
WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?) – WINNER
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy – WINNER
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas,Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde – WINNER
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles – WINNER
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables – WINNER
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey – WINNER
In addition to these “winners”, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was bestowed the Razzie Redeemer Award for “for her brilliant shepherding of the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.” Drescher had previously been nominated for Worst Actress for 1997’s The Beautician and the Beast.
What do you think of this year’s Razzies? Drop your own picks below!
