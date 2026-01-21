Ready or Not 2: Here I Come secures an R rating

Six years ago, genre regular Samara Weaving starred in a very cool horror comedy called Ready or Not, which was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who went on to make the two most recent Scream sequels and the “Dracula’s daughter” movie Abigail. Last year, it was announced that a sequel is now moving forward – and while Escape Room director Adam Robitel was attached to take the helm of Ready or Not 2 (now known as Ready or Not 2: Here I Come ) when it was first announced, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have since stepped up to direct the sequel, which they have promised will be “an absolute banger.” We’ll have the chance to judge for ourselves when the film reaches theatres on March 27th – but the folks at the Motion Picture Association ratings board have already watched the movie and given it an R rating!

Fans attending the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in March will get to see the movie before its wide release.

Ready or Not refresher

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are part of a filmmaking collective (and production company) called Radio Silence, which they formed with Justin Martinez and Chad Villella in 2011. Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Weaving took on the role of Grace, a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy have written the script for the sequel.

Sequel synopsis

Weaving is returning for the follow-up and is joined in the cast by Kathryn Newton (who worked with the directors on Abigail), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Shawn Hatosy (The Faculty), Néstor Carbonell (Lost), Kevin Durand (also from Abigail), legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg, Kara Wooten (Revival), Juan Pablo Romero (Please, After You), Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp), Masa Lizdek (Simulant), Nadeem Umar-Khitab (Wedding Season), Daniel Beirne (Ginny & Georgia), Antony Hall (Run the Burbs), and Olivia Cheng (Warrior).

Here’s the synopsis: Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Rating

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come earned its R rating with strong bloody violence, gore, pervasive language and brief drug use .

Are you looking forward to Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and are you glad to hear that it has secured an R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.