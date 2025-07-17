Realm of Satan trailer: documentary explores the world of Satanists

Have you ever been interested in learning about the world of Satanists? (Assuming you’re not a Satanist yourself; if you are, you already know all about it.) Well, if you want to know more about them, you might want to check out director Scott Cummings’ documentary Realm of Satan , which is receiving a limited theatrical release courtesy of Monument Releasing. That release begins today, and to mark the occasion, we have the documentary’s trailer embedded above.

Realm of Satan‘s theatrical run begins in Philadelphia today, then it will make the jump to New York at the Nitehawk (Prospect Park) and Metrograph cinemas. A nationwide digital release will follow on September 2nd – and if you want to catch it on a streaming service, it will be found on MUBI. They have the exclusive SVOD rights in the U.S. and Canada, and it will be on the service as of October 3rd.

Exploring the world of the controversial Realm of Satan church, the documentary captures Satanists in both the everyday and the extraordinary, revealing their mystical world of magic, mystery, and misanthropy. Cummings crafts each frame like a painting to allow the wild, elegant, and dynamic world of Satanists to unfold on screen. The documentary had its premiere at Sundance last year and has been making the festival rounds ever since. Produced by Pacho Velez, Caitlin Mae Burke, and Molly Gandour, it features Peter Gilmore, Blanche Barton, and Peggy Nadramia.

Cummings provided Deadline with the following statement: “ I’m thrilled to be working with Monument on the theatrical release of Realm of Satan. The movie theater is a magical space, and this film demands that singular experience. Monument has stood behind and celebrated the uniqueness of this film and I am thrilled to bring audiences into our spell together. I have been a Mubi subscriber and cheerleader since their earliest day and found some of my favorite modern films through their impeccable curatorial vision. I couldn’t think of a better and more exciting partner to work with. “

