Limited edition Alien: Romulus sneakers are coming from Reebok

Just like Ripley and Bishop in Aliens, the character played by Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) in director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (which is set to reach theatres on August 16th) wears Reebok sneakers – and just like Reebok has sold replicas of Ripley and Bishop’s “Alien Stomper” sneakers in recent years, they’ll also be selling limited edition sneakers that match those worn by Spaeny in Alien: Romulus! Called the Reebok Alien: Romulus sneaker, this shoe is built upon Reebok Basketball’s iconic BB4000 II frame. It will go up for sale on the Reebok website at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 26th / 27th, and will be going for the price of $170.

Geek Culture informs us that the Alien: Romulus Reebok features an all-leather upper, distressed film-worn finish along with a Weyland-Yutani logo on the tongue and heel. The EVA foam midsole, and a solid rubber cupsole with a grippy traction pattern provides extra grip, perfect for bug hunting, or stomping in this case. An image of the shoe can be seen at the bottom of this article.

When Alien: Romulus was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott. So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Spaeny is joined in the cast by Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has previously said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away. Graphic and gruesome is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

Will you be adding a Reebok Alien: Romulus sneaker to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.