Reese Witherspoon is excited to reunite with the cast of Big Little Lies

The third season of Big Little Lies has been a long time coming on HBO. There was even a time when Casey Bloys, who was HBO’s president of programming at the time, cast huge doubt that a third season could happen. Back in 2019, Bloys explained, “To me on the face of it, there’s no obvious place to go. There’s no obvious story. If they came to me and said, ‘We have the greatest take. Listen to this.’ I would certainly be open to it because I love working with them.”

Now, according to Variety, Reese Witherspoon herself has confirmed that a third season is currently in the making. Witherspoon recently made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed,





We might be working on Season 3. Yeah, I mean, they’re writing it. It’s exciting too, just to get the gang back together and have everyone start talking about it. It’s really fun.”

Witherspoon also explained how it has “been a minute” since the cast has seen each other. She pointed out how surreal it will be to reunite with the former child actors on the show, as they have now grown into teenagers. “It’s been about 10 years, maybe nine years?” she told Fallon. “All those little kids [who] were in second grade, they’re all teenagers now. And being a mom of a teenager, it’s a lot of big little lies.”