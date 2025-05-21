Resurface: Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic takes the helm of deep-sea thriller

Director Robert Luketic is best known for his work in comedy, having directed the likes of Legally Blonde, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Monster-in-Law, The Ugly Truth, Killers, and The Wedding Year, as well as episodes of Jane the Virgin, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Schmigadoon! Luketic has also directed a crime drama – 21 – and a thriller – Paranoia – over the years, but still, his latest project does appear to be, as Variety put it, a case of him stepping outside of his comfort zone. He has signed on to direct the deep-sea survival thriller Resurface for Forte Corp Pictures.

Pete Bridges, co-writer of the upcoming Renny Harlin-directed shark thriller Deep Water, has written the screenplay for Resurface, which is set in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean floor. Bridges’ script is said to chronicle the desperate race against time after an underwater earthquake devastates a deep-sea research mission at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Two stranded survivors must ascend 35,000 feet to the surface before their life support expires.

Craig McMahon is producing the film for Forte Corp Pictures along with Todd Fellman. David Conley serves as an executive producer. McMahon’s Elevate Production Finance is handling the financing and presenting the project to potential buyers in Cannes. Filming is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia.

McMahon told Variety, “ At its core, this is a story about endurance and reconnection under pressure — a genre thriller that never loses sight of its humanity. From the beginning, we knew this project demanded a director who could balance both scale and intimacy. Robert brings a rare blend of visual precision, emotional depth and technical command, and we’re incredibly excited to have him on board. ” Luketic said he will be using silence and sonic detail to shape the film’s atmosphere. “ There has to be room for stillness — moments of connection that remind the audience what’s at stake. ” He has consulted with deep-sea experts and the Royal Australian Navy to enhance the realism of the project, and, since he’s also a pilot, it has been said that he’ll be drawing from his aviation experience to inform the film’s tone.

Are you interested in seeing a deep-sea thriller that’s directed by Robert Luketic? Share your thoughts on Resurface by leaving a comment below.