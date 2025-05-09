Return to Silent Hill secures U.S. distribution deal with Cineverse

There was a private screening of Brotherhood of the Wolf and Silent Hill director Christophe Gans’ new Silent Hill movie Return to Silent Hill , which is said to be “totally independent from the two previous movies,” for potential distributors during the Cannes Film Festival last year, but we never heard any reports about distribution deals. Until now. A press release has announced that entertainment studio Cineverse has picked up the U.S. distribution rights to Return to Silent Hill. This release also mentions that the film’s extensive visual effects were recently completed and a date for a wide theatrical release will be announced soon.

Gans directed the 2006 version of Silent Hill from a screenplay he wrote with Roger Avary and Nicolas Boukhrief, and directed this new film from a screenplay he wrote with Sandra Vo-Anh and Will Schneider. Based on the video game Silent Hill 2, Return to Silent Hill follows James, a man broken after being separated from his one true love. When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love.

The film stars Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw).

Return to Silent Hill was produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, and David Wulf. When the project was heading into production, Gans provided the following statement: “ Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to Hell to save someone. I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill. “ Hadida added: “ Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at KONAMI, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today. You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and KONAMI’s updated game together will propel the Silent Hill franchise forward for years to come. “

Cineverse Chief Content Officer Yolanda Macias had this to say about the distribution deal: “ As we continue to build our slate of theatrical releases, we couldn’t be more thrilled to add the next release from a billion dollar, multi-platform franchise with a global box office of $156 million to date across the first two films. ” Cineverse Executive Director, Acquisitions Brandon Hill added: “ Silent Hill is one of the best video game franchises period and Christophe Gans did a phenomenal job capturing the atmosphere of the games once again with Return to Silent Hill. ” Gans said, “ I am delighted to partner with Cineverse, which has shown a genuine understanding of fanship. Return to Silent Hill is an adaptation created out of deep respect for a true masterpiece of a game, KONAMI’S iconic Silent Hill 2. I hope fans will enjoy and be fulfilled with the experience this new film has to offer. ” And Hadida said, “ We are impressed by Cineverse’s proven ability to handle franchise IP so authentically and with a fan-forward focus. The film is an immersive and stunning visual experience and we are thrilled that Cineverse will be bringing it to theaters for audiences across the US. “

Cineverse was behind the Terrifier sequels, and their upcoming slate includes Legendary & Troma Entertainment’s The Toxic Avenger on August 29, 2025, a reimagining of the 1984 slasher classic Silent Night, Deadly Night on December 12, 2025 and Wolf Creek: Legacy in 2026.

