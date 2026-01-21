Christophe Gans talks about returning to the franchise for Return to Silent Hill

It’s rare for a director to come back to a franchise after a whopping 20 years, yet that’s the exact situation we find ourselves in with Christophe Gans and Silent Hill. I was a big fan of his 2006 film, and given how bad its Gans-less follow-up, Silent Hill: Revelation, turned out to be, it was clear he had a lot to do with the first film’s success. So it’s exciting to see him return and adapt the story from one of the most beloved games. Return to Silent Hill is an interesting attempt to revive the film franchise, and my review will be released tomorrow.

I spoke with stars Hannah Emily Anderson and Evie Templeton about their roles in the new film. Evie gets into what it was like to play the same character in both Return and the Silent Hill 2 remake, and why she felt so comfortable in the role. Hannah has quite the task ahead of her, playing multiple characters, so she gets into which was her favorite to portray, as well as the long hours in the makeup chair. I also spoke with Christophe Gans about what it was like to return to this world after two decades and how much technology has changed in the meantime.

Return to Silent Hill plot:

Follows James (Jeremy Irvine), a man broken after his relationship with the love of his life, Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson), ends. When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. While James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness, the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love.

Return to Silent Hill releases to theaters on January 23rd, 2026.