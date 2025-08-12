Richard Stanley is writing Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3

A year has gone by since we heard that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 was moving ahead. It was said that this sequel will have a bigger budget than either of its predecessors, and “will introduce new characters from the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories, including Rabbit, the heffalumps and the woozles.” Now, Variety has learned who’s writing the screenplay – and it’s quite an unexpected choice. The writer of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is Richard Stanley, the filmmaker known for writing and directing Hardware, writing and directing Dust Devil, and co-writing and almost directing The Island of Dr. Moreau, but getting fired and replaced by director John Frankenheimer four days into production. Stanley appeared to be making a long-awaited comeback with his 2019 H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, but then came multiple domestic violence allegations and a libel lawsuit against his accusers.

Scott Chambers and Rhys Frake-Waterfield are producing the Winnie the Pooh horror sequel for Jagged Edge. Although Frake-Waterfield directed the first two films, Chambers will be replacing him at the helm for the third film.

Chambers provided the following statement: “ I’ve always been a huge fan of Color Out of Space and all of Richard’s work. Now, with the third installment underway, I can’t wait to see his wild new vision come to life. Work has already begun — and it promises to take everything to an entirely new level. ” Stanley added, “ I am wildly excited to be joining Scott Chambers and his creative team as screenwriter on the mind-wrenching third installment of a beloved, blood-soaked saga that has revitalized independent genre film production in the U.K. The hundred acre wood will never be the same again! “

The Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films are part of a cinematic universe called with other horror movies inspired by children’s stories, like Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Bambi: The Reckoning, and Pinocchio Unstrung, and it’s building up to the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Poohniverse is set to start filming in March, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 will also be filming next spring.

Frake-Waterfield wrote the first Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, then brought in Matt Leslie, writer/producer of Summer of 84, to write the screenplay for the second movie. Now we have Richard Stanley writing Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3. What do you think of this news? Let us know by leaving a comment below.