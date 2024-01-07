RIP: Cindy Morgan, Tron and Caddyshack actress, dead at 69

Cindy Morgan, who appeared in key roles in both Caddyshack and Tron, passed away late last year at the age of 69.

Cindy Morgan, best remembered for her key dual role in 1982’s Tron as Lora/Yori and as Lacey, the niece to Ted Knight, in comedy classic Caddyshack, was passed away at the age of 69. It was confirmed that Morgan died of natural causes.

A contact for Cindy Morgan wrote the following on Facebook, revealing the actress had actually died late last year. “I want to regretfully inform Cindy’s fans, that she has passed away. I got the call on New Years Eve night. I have been waiting for them to release a report and get more information. I’m sending info in to TMZ etc which should help spread the word of her passing. I will update as I can. May she fly with the angels and rest in peace.”

Cindy Morgan broke out with Caddyshack – in which she had memorable back-and-forths with Chevy Chase, including an improvised massage oil moment – and Tron – a landmark of computer special effects – but unfortunately that is about where she also peaked. The bulk of her output was in TV movies like The Midnight Hour and Amanda & the Alien and one-offs on shows throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. One of her few big screen outings following Tron was Galaxis, a sci-fi vehicle for Brigitte Nielsen.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Chicago's Cindy Morgan. Before starring in "Caddyshack" and "Tron," Cindy was a DJ at the old WSDM-FM. What a lovely and talented and warm presence. pic.twitter.com/5tO5mB3qjF — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) January 6, 2024

As for Cindy Morgan’s work on the small screen, she did have a steady role on adventure series Bring ‘Em Back Alive and a stint on soap Falcon Crest but these were short-lived. The bulk of her television work, instead, was padded out with appearances on CHiPS, Vegas, Hawaiian Heat, The Fall Guy, Amazing Stories, Matlock, and more. Of note, Morgan paid tribute to one of her earliest successes when she voiced the character of Ma3a in the game Tron 2.0.

While her subsequent impact may have never matched her marked presence in Caddyshack and Tron, Cindy Morgan is undoubtedly one to acknowledge the passing of. That it took so long for word to get to the mainstream media is unfortunate, so we should take the opportunity to recognize the late actress the best we can now.

