Robert Eggers defends Count Orlok’s unique mustache in Nosferatu

The marketing team behind Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu did a stellar job at keeping Count Orlok hidden in the shadows. While the director offered some teases as to what his version of the pseudo-Dracula would look like, viewers had no idea until the film was released just how he would differ from versions past. And while Bill Skarsgård’s take had its core similarities to those played by Max Schreck and Klaus Kinski, there was a little something extra. No, not that – the mustache!

While there was plenty of reason to be surprised by seeing the Count’s Orlok hanging between his legs, the real point of conversation was above his lips, as this was one of the rare times we would see a vampire with a mustache. As Eggers told Empire, “I get that. It’s a hard pill for some people to swallow. But I also don’t care, because there’s just no f*cking way that this guy wouldn’t have a moustache. I love the way Max Schreck looks too, and it’s a change.”

The change itself is meant to reflect the historical fact that many men in Transylvania had mustaches at the time. This is all perfectly fitting, as we know Robert Eggers is obsessed with historical accuracy and can’t help but dive deep into the realm of period films. Just think, if Nosferatu were set in 2010, the mustache might be tattooed on the finger!

Ahead of Nosferatu’s release, Eggers teased other elements that would help his Count Orlok stand out from any other. “This Orlok is more of a folk vampire than any other film version. That means he’s a dead person…The reason why he looks the way he looks and he dresses the way he’s dressed is because for the first time in a Dracula or Nosferatu story, this guy looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman . Every single thing he’s wearing down to the heels on his shoes is what he would’ve worn. That’s never been done.”

What are your thoughts on Count Orlok’s mustache in Nosferatu? Does it work or is it more of a distraction? How else do you think Bill Skarsgård stood out?