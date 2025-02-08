Critics Choice Awards winners: Anora takes Best Picture in open awards field

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Friday night, with a handful of movies taking multiple awards and Anora winning top honors.

After a nearly one month postponement due to the wildfires in California, the Critics Choice Awards were held last night, with Emilia Pérez, The Substance and Wicked the only movies taking home more than two awards.

You can check out the full list of winners for the 30th Critics Choice Awards – for which our own editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray is an active voting member – below:

Best Picture: ANORA

Best Director: John M. Chu, WICKED

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, THE BRUTALIST

Best Actress: Demi Moore, THE SUBSTANCE

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A REAL PAIN

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, EMILIA PEREZ

Best Young Actor/Actress: Marist Stella, MY OLD ASS

Best Acting Ensemble: CONCLAVE

Best Original Screenplay: THE SUBSTANCE, Coralie Fargaet

Best Adapted Screenplay: CONCLAVE, Peter Straughan

Best Cinematography: NOSFERATU

Best Editing: CHALLENGERS

Best Costume Design: WICKED

Best Production Design: WICKED

Best Score: CHALLENGERS

Best Original Song: “El Mal”, EMILIA PEREZ

Best Hair and Make-Up: THE SUBSTANCE

Best Visual Effects: DUNE: PART TWO

Best Comedy: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE; A REAL PAIN (tie)

Best Animated Feature: THE WILD ROBOT

Best Foreign Language Film: EMILIA PEREZ

On the television front, Shōgun continued its dominant reign throughout awards season, taking home Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada) and both Supporting categories (Tadanobu Asano and Moeka Hoshi). Meanwhile, the comedy that fared the best was Hacks, landing Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Einbinder. The only other shows to win more than one award were The Penguin and Baby Reindeer.

A lot of the major winners at the Critics Choice Awards are in line with many of the predictions for the Academy Awards, especially when it comes to the acting categories. While The Brutalist’s use of AI to enhance Adrien Brody’s Hungarian accent has been under scrutiny and Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón’s unprecedented awards season freefall could lead Ariana Grande to sweep in over Zoe Saldaña, the odds are that those categories are locks for the Oscars. Otherwise, Wicked’s John M. Chu didn’t even get an Oscar nomination, while Anora could be building the steam it needs to win the up-in-the-air Best Picture race.

What did you think of this year’s Critics Choice Awards winners? Which categories would you have voted differently?