The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing situation surrounding the wildfires

With the incredibly unfortunate situation of wildfires continuing to rage in Southern California, a lot of events are being postponed this year for the safety of the public. For this particular time of the year in the entertainment industry, it means withholding the awards show circuit. Several of the notable industry award events have been rescheduled, including the Academy Awards nominations announcements. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed this morning that the Critics Choice Awards, which have already been postponed from January 14 to January 26, are postponed yet again as the emergency situation has yet to subside.

The event from the Critics Choice Association, which our EIC Chris Bumbray is a voting member of, was originally scheduled to be held in Santa Monica, but the new date has not yet been announced. Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement last week, “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.” According to THR, “The event was set to be held at Barker Hangar, which is located just a few miles from the Pacific Palisades where thousands have been evacuated and many homes destroyed, along with a separate fire that is ravaging the Pasadena-Altadena area.”

Other than awards shows, movie premieres in Hollywood have also been canceled during this crisis, which include movies like Wolf Man and Unstoppable last Tuesday; Better ManThe Pitt and On Call on Wednesday; and The Last Showgirl on Thursday. The Screen Actors Guild canceled their live nominations announcements last week and opted to post the news on their official site. They also included a message that provided a link to anyone who is interested in helping, “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the devastating fires affecting Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community. Please consider donating to a charity of your choice to help those in need. To support impacted members of our artist community, donations can be made to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which operates a natural disaster relief fund. Donate HERE.“

Source: THR
