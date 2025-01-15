The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing situation surrounding the wildfires

With the incredibly unfortunate situation of wildfires continuing to rage in Southern California, a lot of events are being postponed this year for the safety of the public. For this particular time of the year in the entertainment industry, it means withholding the awards show circuit. Several of the notable industry award events have been rescheduled, including the Academy Awards nominations announcements. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed this morning that the Critics Choice Awards, which have already been postponed from January 14 to January 26, are postponed yet again as the emergency situation has yet to subside.

The event from the Critics Choice Association, which our EIC Chris Bumbray is a voting member of, was originally scheduled to be held in Santa Monica, but the new date has not yet been announced. Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement last week, “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.” According to THR, “The event was set to be held at Barker Hangar, which is located just a few miles from the Pacific Palisades where thousands have been evacuated and many homes destroyed, along with a separate fire that is ravaging the Pasadena-Altadena area.”