Anora sets streaming release on Hulu fresh after winning Academy Award for Best Picture

Anora took home four Oscars at the Academy Awards and will make its streaming debut on Hulu later this month.

Anora was the big winner at the 97th Academy Awards, taking home the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Actress (Mickey Madison), Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Original Screenplay (Baker), and Best Film Editing (Baker). Audiences who didn’t get to check out Anora in theaters won’t have long to wait as it was announced that the film will make its streaming debut on Hulu on March 17th.

The film stars Madison as Ani, “ a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya’s parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a wild chase through the streets of New York. “

Anora has been sweeping up awards over the last month leading to the Oscars. It took home top prizes at the Critics Choice Awards, the DGA Awards, the WGA Awards, the BAFTA Awards, and more. Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of the film, giving plenty of praise to Madison’s performance. “ It’s Madison who emerges from this as a full-on star, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ Many are saying Anora plays out like a more realistic Pretty Woman, and it’s not hard to imagine this movie making her a star if it breaks out beyond the arthouse circuit. Despite running close to 140 minutes, it’s fast-paced, breezy, and furiously entertaining. Even if the premise doesn’t immediately make this a must-see for you, give it a shot, as Baker’s turning into a modern master. This is his best movie to date, and the performances are too good to miss. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

In addition to its release on Hulu in two weeks, Anora will also join the Criterion Collection. The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD/Bluray on April 29th.

What did you think of Anora winning Best Picture at the Oscars over the other films? Was it a good pick? Will you be watching Anora on Hulu when it makes its streaming debut?