BAFTAs: Conclave & The Brutalist lead winners. See the full list here!

Conclave and The Brutalist both took home four BAFTAs over the weekend ahead of next month’s Academy Awards.

Smoke came up white at this year’s BAFTAs, with Conclave taking home Best Film along with three other honors. Those four tied it with The Brutalist as both films head to the Oscars in just a few weeks.

The 78th BAFTA Awards found Conclave taking not just Best Film but also Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and Outstanding British Film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist would end up with Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Both have been predicted as possible upsets for the Best Picture Oscar, mostly in the wake of Emilia Pérez’s downfall.

You can see the full list of winners for this year’s BAFTAs below:

Best Film: Conclave

Best Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay: A Real Pain

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best Animated Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Pérez

Best Casting: Anora

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Best Costume Design: Wicked

Best Editing: Conclave

Best Make-Up and Hair: The Substance

Best Original Score: The Brutalist

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

Best Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Outstanding British Film: Conclave

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Kneecap

Best British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors

Best British Short Animation: Wander to Wonder

Best Children’s & Family Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

EE Rising Star Award: David Jonsson

A number of winners are major frontrunners at this year’s Academy Awards, although that doesn’t mean everything has lined up perfectly. Adrien Brody, Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña and A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin are more than likely taking home Oscar gold, but Best Actress is a bit more wide open. While most are predicting Demi Moore for The Substance, we absolutely can’t count out Anora’s Mikey Madison, especially if she can ride the Sean Baker wave. Missing from the list of BAFTA nominees was I’m Still Here’s Fernanda Torres, who some believe could sneak in if votes split between Moore and Madison.

Going in, Conclave had the most nominations with 12, with Emilia Pérez right behind with 11 and The Brutalist at nine.

