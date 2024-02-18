BAFTA winners: Oppenheimer nabs 7, including Best Film

Oppenheimer was the big winner at this year’s BAFTAs, taking home seven wins out of 13 nominations. The award for Best Film was presented by none other than Michael J. Fox, who came onto the stage to an emotional ovation. Oppenheimer certainly seems bound for Oscar glory, while other major Oscar contenders, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest also cleaned up at the ceremony.
See the full list of winners from this year’s BAFTAs below:
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best Director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama – WINNER
How to Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Best Film Not in the English Language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Best Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Best Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best Make Up & Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – WINNER
Best British Short Animation
Crab Day – WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Best EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce – WINNER
Sophie Wilde
Oppenheimer’s wins only add to the momentum surrounding Christopher Nolan’s epic, which is well on its way to a Best Picture win at next month’s Oscars.
