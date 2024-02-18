BAFTA winners: Oppenheimer nabs 7, including Best Film

Oppenheimer dropped a bomb on the BAFTAs, taking home seven statues (including Best Film, Director and Actor) out of 13 nominations.

By
BAFTA winners

Oppenheimer was the big winner at this year’s BAFTAs, taking home seven wins out of 13 nominations. The award for Best Film was presented by none other than Michael J. Fox, who came onto the stage to an emotional ovation. Oppenheimer certainly seems bound for Oscar glory, while other major Oscar contenders, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest also cleaned up at the ceremony.

See the full list of winners from this year’s BAFTAs below:

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama – WINNER
How to Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Film Not in the English Language

20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!

Best Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Casting

All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best Make Up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best Sound

Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Special Visual Effects

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – WINNER

Best British Short Animation

Crab Day – WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon

Best British Short Film

Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow

Best EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce – WINNER
Sophie Wilde

Oppenheimer’s wins only add to the momentum surrounding Christopher Nolan’s epic, which is well on its way to a Best Picture win at next month’s Oscars.

Source: BAFTA
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, biopic
BAFTA winners: Oppenheimer nabs 7, including Best Film
JoBlo Visits Henson Studios and Talks Labyrinth & Dark Crystal With Brian Henson and more!
The Crow 1994's cinematographer says the film has gotten a 4K upgrade and will be streaming on Paramount Plus soon
The Crow comes to 4K; Blu-ray release set for May
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, changes
Poll: What’s the best Spider-Verse Movie?
View All

About the Author

1558 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Baftas News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

The Promised Land Review

Mads Mikkelsen and Amanda Collin are excellent in director Nikolaj Arcel’s kick-ass historical epic, which ranks with the best in recent memory.

Load more articles