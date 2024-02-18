BAFTA winners: Oppenheimer nabs 7, including Best Film

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction – WINNER

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama – WINNER

How to Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Film Not in the English Language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Best Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron – WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Make Up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things – WINNER

Best British Short Animation

Crab Day – WINNER

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Best EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce – WINNER

Sophie Wilde