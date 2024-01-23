The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards have been announced

It has all led to this. While 2023’s box office numbers were less than stellar and a number of big-budget franchises weren’t able to live up to the hype they once had, the Academy Awards nominations had plenty of notable names and titles to choose from. The big story of last year, Barbenheimer, has yet to burn out as both movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, continue to walk hand-in-hand with their journey culminating all the way to the Oscars. Oppenheimer may not have had the kind of business that Barbie saw, but with everything that could very well have worked against the Christopher Nolan film, its success had still blown up (pun intended). Inversely, a movie like Barbie was a curious project from the start, due to the kind of names that would be behind the project. Now, the summer movie whose source material stemmed from a toyline exceeded expectations to become recognized on the biggest platform in the film industry.
Some of the other big stories of the year include the much-acclaimed film from cinema legend Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, which features a breakthrough performance by the newcomer Lily Gladstone. Gladstone has already taken home some statuettes and was seen as a favorite from the start. However, Emma Stone also made huge waves with her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Meanwhile, Paul Giamatti, has rightfully been getting recognition for his latest role in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which he also rightfully celebrated at In-N-Out Burger. The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards have now been announced and you can view the list below.
The full list of the 2024 Academy Award nominations courtesy of People:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live-Action Short
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
The 2024 Oscars are set to air on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year.
