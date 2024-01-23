The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards have been announced

Christopher Nolan is outdoing himself on the awards circuit and many other stories from an underwhelming box office year come to a head at this year’s Oscars.

It has all led to this. While 2023’s box office numbers were less than stellar and a number of big-budget franchises weren’t able to live up to the hype they once had, the Academy Awards nominations had plenty of notable names and titles to choose from. The big story of last year, Barbenheimer, has yet to burn out as both movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, continue to walk hand-in-hand with their journey culminating all the way to the Oscars. Oppenheimer may not have had the kind of business that Barbie saw, but with everything that could very well have worked against the Christopher Nolan film, its success had still blown up (pun intended). Inversely, a movie like Barbie was a curious project from the start, due to the kind of names that would be behind the project. Now, the summer movie whose source material stemmed from a toyline exceeded expectations to become recognized on the biggest platform in the film industry.

Some of the other big stories of the year include the much-acclaimed film from cinema legend Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, which features a breakthrough performance by the newcomer Lily Gladstone. Gladstone has already taken home some statuettes and was seen as a favorite from the start. However, Emma Stone also made huge waves with her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Meanwhile, Paul Giamatti, has rightfully been getting recognition for his latest role in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which he also rightfully celebrated at In-N-Out Burger. The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards have now been announced and you can view the list below.

The full list of the 2024 Academy Award nominations courtesy of People:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

The 2024 Oscars are set to air on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year.